BREAKING | Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty on two charges

A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of two charges.

The disgraced movie mogul has been found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

The first conviction carries a sentence of at least five years behind bars, while the second conviction ranges from probation to four years in prison.

The incidents involve two different women.

The jury acquitted Weinstein on two charges of predatory sexual assault and one charge or first degree rape.

Pedatory sexual assault carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.