BREAKING | Jury finds Harvey Weinstein guilty on two charges
A New York jury has found Harvey Weinstein guilty of two charges.
The disgraced movie mogul has been found guilty of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
The first conviction carries a sentence of at least five years behind bars, while the second conviction ranges from probation to four years in prison.
The incidents involve two different women.
The jury acquitted Weinstein on two charges of predatory sexual assault and one charge or first degree rape.
Pedatory sexual assault carries a sentence of 10 years to life in prison.
Named Chair of the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Centre Liberal MP Vance Badawey regarding his new role within the Government of Canada
Autism Funding Town Hall/Blue Heart Autism Society
Matt Holmes Speaks with Founder Blue Heart Autism Society Joe Serianni regarding autism town hall and Blue Heart Autism Society
Niagara Facing Late February Winter Storm
Matt Holmes Speaks with Meteorologist with The Weather Network Doug Gillham regarding late February winter storm heading Niagara's way