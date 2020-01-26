BREAKING | Kobe Bryant and 13 yr old daughter die in helicopter crash

Retired NBA superstar Kobe Bryant has died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash.

Bryant's 13 year old daughter, Gianna, also died in the incident.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a call for a downed helicopter in Calabasas went out at 10:01 a.m. PST.

It is being reported that there were nine people on board and that there were no survivors in the crash.

Bryant is survived by his wife of 18 years, Vanessa, and three daughters: Natalia, Bianca, and Capri.

Drafted at 18, he played his entire 20-year career for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He won five championships with the team, was an All-Star selection 18 times, and was named league MVP once.

He retired in the Spring of 2016. He is currently fourth in all-time scoring for the NBA.

In 2018, Bryant won an Oscar for best animated short for helping to turn a poem he wrote into a film, “Dear Basketball."

