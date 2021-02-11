BREAKING | March break for Ontario students will be delayed
March break will not proceed as usual this year.
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirming today that the week-long school break will be pushed back to April 12th.
March break had been scheduled for March 15 - 19th.
Niagara's students are heading into an extra long weekend, with a PA day schedule for tomorrow, and the Family Day holiday being celebrated on Monday.
There have been three school related COVID-19 cases reported this week in Niagara.
Students in Toronto, Peel and York are still learning at home, and will physically go back to school on Feb.16th.
|
-
ROUNDTABLE with Kim Rossi and Karl DockstaderROUNDTABLE with Kim Rossi and Karl Dockstader
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK - Feb 11, 2021The Bank of Canada announced this week that due to increased spending online using debit and credit cards along with e-transfers, it is accelerating its work in moving Canada into a digital currency. The good people at Quaker Oats have announced that the Aunt Jemima will be phased out in June in favour of a new brand - Pearl Milling Company. Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
view from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackassview from the drive thru - you're not funny, jackass