BREAKING | March break for Ontario students will be delayed
March break will not proceed as usual this year.
Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirming today that the week-long school break will be pushed back to April 12th.
March break had been scheduled for March 15 - 19th.
Students are heading into an long weekend with the Family Day holiday being celebrated on Monday.
Students in Toronto, Peel and York are still learning at home, and will physically go back to school on Feb.16th.
