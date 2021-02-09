BREAKING | Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed four, granted full parole

A Toronto-area drunk driver who killed three children and their grandfather has been granted full parole.

The decision was made as Marco Muzzo appeared before the Parole Board of Canada via videoconference.

The board also imposed a number of conditions, including that he not consume alcohol or go into bars and strip clubs.

Muzzo was previously denied full parole last April, though he was granted day parole at that time.

He was sentenced to 10 years behind bars after pleading guilty in 2016 to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

9-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, his 5-year-old brother Harrison, their 2-year-old sister Milly and the children's 65-year-old grandfather, Gary Neville, were killed in the September 2015 crash.

The children's grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured in the collision in Vaughan, Ont.

Neville-Lake posted on social media today: