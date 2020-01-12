BREAKING | Mass alert sent out about Pickering nuclear plant was mistake
The Ontario government sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station by mistake.
At about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the province said an incident was reported at the station, located off of Montgomery Park Road in Pickering.
The local fire chief says officials are working on sending out a retraction.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 2 – Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 2 welcomes guests Erik Tomas and Cara Krezek
-
HYPROV w/ COLIN MOCHRIE & ASAD MECCI @ the PAC Thu Jan 23
Hypnosis and improvisation are brought together by two masters of their crafts, uniting to create a totally unique theatrical experience, Hyprov: improv under hypnosis with Colin Mochrie & Asad Mecci.
-
ROUNDTABLE ROUND 1 – Leanna Villella and Shane Malcolm
Tim and the panel discuss the topics of the day, roundtable round 1 welcomes guests Leanna Villella and Shane Malcolm