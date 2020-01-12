iHeartRadio
BREAKING | Mass alert sent out about Pickering nuclear plant was mistake

The Ontario government sent out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station by mistake.

At about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the province said an incident was reported at the station, located off of Montgomery Park Road in Pickering.

The local fire chief says officials are working on sending out a retraction. 

