BREAKING | Mass shooting during July 4 parade in Chicago

Police say at least six people are dead and 24 have been taken to hospitals after a shooting at a July Fourth parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

The shooting disrupted the parade just after it began at 10 a.m. Monday.

It was unclear if the dead were among those hospitalized.

Highland Park Police said in a statement that authorities are still searching for the suspect. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.