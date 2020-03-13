BREAKING | McMaster University to suspend classes at end of day
McMaster University is suspending in-person classes at the end of the day.
Officials for the school shared the latest news on Twitter saying all in-person exams are cancelled and instructors will let students know by March 18th how the remainder of course work will be managed.
All discretionary events were cancelled yesterday.
University officials are encouraging everyone at the school to avoid travel outside of the country.
In-person exams are cancelled. Instructors will let students know by March 18 how the remainder of their course work will be managed and grades evaluated so they can complete their credits. 2/— McMaster University (@McMasterU) March 13, 2020
