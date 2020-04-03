BREAKING | More businesses ordered to close in Ontario

Premier Doug Ford say the province is moving to close more sectors of the economy.

Effective April 4 at 11:59 p.m. all industrial construction except for critical industrial projects, will stop.

Only necessary infrastructure projects such as hospitals and transportation projects will continue, Ford says.

No new residential construction will start.

Ford says the vast majority of Ontario's work force is now being told to stay home.

Ford says he knows it's difficult to do, but everyone needs to stay home.

Here is the government`s list of companies allowed to continue to operate past Saturday April 4th:

List of essential workplaces