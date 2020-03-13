BREAKING | MPs suspend parliament

The House of Commons is being suspended.

All parliamentary business will be shut down as politicians try to limit the spread of COVID-19 on Parliament Hill.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation this morning after his wife Sophie returned from a We Day event in England and started exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

She later tested positive, sparking the two week self-isolation.

The Prime Minister's Office says her symptoms are mild.

Leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh also tweeted out that he was staying home yesterday, feeling unwell.

He said he had been in contact with a doctor who did not believe Singh's symptoms were consistent with COVID-19 but Singh decided to limit contact with the public until he began feeling better.