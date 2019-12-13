BREAKING | Murder charge dropped against older suspect in Hamilton teen's death

Prosecutors have withdrawn a first-degree murder charge against an 18-year-old man in the death of a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed to death outside his Hamilton high school.

A lawyer representing the man says her client now faces three new charges that include assault with a weapon, and he's been released on bail.

The other accused, a 14-year-old boy, continues to face a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Devan Bracci-Selvey.

The teen was fatally stabbed outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School in October and died in the arms of his mother.

Hamilton police had previously said they believed the 14-year-old suspect was the one holding the knife.

Neither accused can be named.