BREAKING | NACI says Canadians who received AstraZeneca should get 2nd dose of Pfizer or Moderna

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is now recommending that people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine receive a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, such as Pfizer or Moderna.

The latest advice takes into consideration the most recent evidence on the rare instances of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca shot and the increase of mRNA vaccine supply arriving on Canadian soil.

It also says it reviewed emerging evidence “suggesting better immune responses” when an individual receives a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of an mRNA vaccine.

For those who receive a first jab of an mRNA vaccine, it’s advised they seek the same product or use another mRNA vaccine.

According to the government’s online vaccine tracker, 2,894,900 AstraZeneca doses have been distributed across Canada.

(with Files from CTV News)