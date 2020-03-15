BREAKING | New case of COVID-19 in Niagara

Niagara is now home to two cases of the coronavirus.

A 55 year old woman who recently returned from Egypt has tested positive.

Niagara Region Public Health says she only interacted with one family member during the time she was contagious, so risk to the public is low.

She is self-isolating at home,

An 84-year-old man in St. Catharines is being treated at hospital in isolation.

The Ontario government announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, the biggest single day increase so far.

That brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 142.

Contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074 if you have a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and any of the following: