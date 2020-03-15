BREAKING | New case of COVID-19 in Niagara
Niagara is now home to two cases of the coronavirus.
A 55 year old woman who recently returned from Egypt has tested positive.
Niagara Region Public Health says she only interacted with one family member during the time she was contagious, so risk to the public is low.
She is self-isolating at home,
An 84-year-old man in St. Catharines is being treated at hospital in isolation.
The Ontario government announced 39 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday morning, the biggest single day increase so far.
That brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 142.
Contact Niagara Region Public Health and Emergency Services by calling 905-688-8248 ext. 7019 or toll-free 1-888-505-6074 if you have a fever, or new cough, or shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, and any of the following:
- Travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness
- Close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19
- Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within 14 days prior to their illness onset
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with Acting Medical Officer of Health Niagara Region Public Health Dr. Mustafa Hirji regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local health
COVID-19 | Impact on Local Business
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO/President Greater Niagara Chamber of Commerce Mishka Balsom regarding the impact COVID-19 is having on local business
COVID-19 | Impact on Mental Health
Matt Holmes Speaks with CEO Pathstone Mental Health Shaun Baylis regarding COVID-19's impact on mental health