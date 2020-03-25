BREAKING | New confirmed case of COVID-19 in Niagara.

Niagara has a new confirmed case of COVID-19.

This morning’s update from health officials across the province includes a Niagara woman in her 40s who recently travelled to the States.

She is in self-isolation.

The new case brings Niagara's total to 9 including a death.

Yesterday we learned of the first local death attributed to the coronavirus – an 84 year old man who was being treated at the St. Catharines hospital.

Five additional people have been hospitalized according to today’s report: a man and woman in their 50s from Porcupine District, a woman in her 80s from London-Middlesex, a Halton woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 20s from Peel.

Overall, Ontario now has 688 confirmed cases of the virus.