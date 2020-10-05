BREAKING | New COVID-19 related death in Niagara

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed eleven new cases of COVID-19, and one new death.

To date, Niagara has had 1130 total cases of the virus, with 940 cases resolved, and 65 COVID-19 related deaths.

Right now, Niagara has 125 active cases of the virus, and eight active outbreaks.

One of those outbreaks is at Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls, one of the hardest-hit long-term care homes in the region during the first wave of COVID-19.

