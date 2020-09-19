BREAKING | New restrictions on social gatherings in Niagara and across Ontario

The alarm bells are ringing.

That's from Premier Doug Ford who has announced new restrictions on social gatherings which will impact every region in Ontario.

The new limits will be 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors for the next month.

The announcement comes as new COVID-19 infections surge in the province.

The restrictions do not apply to “staffed businesses,” including restaurants, movie theatres, banquet halls, and gyms.

Unmonitored and private social gatherings include functions, parties, dinners, gatherings, BBQs or wedding receptions held in private residences, backyards, parks and other recreational areas. The new limit on the number of people allowed to attend an unmonitored private social gathering across the province is: 10 people at an indoor event or gathering (previous limit of 50); or

25 people at an outdoor event or gathering (previous limit of 100). Indoor and outdoor events and gatherings cannot be merged together. Gatherings of 35 (25 outdoors and 10 indoors) are not permitted.

For the second day in a row Ontario's COVID-19 numbers are over 400.

Ontario is reporting 407 cases Saturday, as nearly 39,000 tests were completed, a new provincial record.

There are 129 new cases in Toronto with 94 in Peel and 55 in Ottawa.

71% of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

There’s a small increase in hospitalizations today as ICU admissions and the number of patients on ventilators remains stable.

Ford also announced new, increased fines for people breaking the rules.

On Friday, 401 cases were reported.

Niagara's numbers will be released at noon today.

"Over the past several days, we have seen an alarming growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the province," said Premier Ford. "Clearly, the numbers are heading in the wrong direction. That's why we are taking decisive action to lower the size of unmonitored private social gatherings in every region of Ontario. We need everyone to follow the public health rules in order to prevent another provincewide lockdown, and protect all our citizens, especially the elderly and the vulnerable."