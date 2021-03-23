BREAKING | Niagara Catholic Board will no longer offer French to grades 1-3

The Niagara Catholic Board will no longer offer French classes in grades 1 to 3.

In Ontario, Core French is required for students beginning in Grade 4, and is fully funded by the Ministry of Education beginning at that grade.

The Catholic Board has offered french classes to students in grades 1 to 3 for many years, but will stop effective next year.

"Niagara Catholic has made the difficult decision to begin Core French programming in Grade 4, beginning in September 2021."

It blames the move on a shortage of teachers.

It says there are some benefits including freeing up qualified French teachers to teach grades 4-8, revisiting French Immersion lists to clear waiting lists, and strengthening staffing ability for French Immersion programs.



The Catholic Board says it will help students have more time to focus on Science and Technology, and Health and Physical Education.

