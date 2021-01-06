BREAKING | Niagara Health dumps CEO following Dominican vacation during lockdown

Niagara Health's Board of Directors has dumped its CEO following his Dominican vacation.

The board issued a statement tonight saying it is ending its relationship with Dr. Tom Stewart.

Stewart, who is also the CEO for St. Joseph's Health, went on a vacation over December that included weeks spent in the Dominican Republic.

Lynn Guerriero, current President of Niagara Health, will become President and Interim CEO.

News of Dr. Stewart's vacation during a province-wide lockdown broke last night.

He has since stepped down from his role on the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

When asked about Dr. Stewart's future today, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said it would be up to the hospital boards to make the 'tough decisions' like he had to do with his former Finance Minister Rod Phillips.

Phillips, who also left the country on vacation during lockdown, has since issued his resignation.

There is no word if the St. Joseph's Health System Board has similar plans to cut ties with Dr. Stewart.

Dr. Stewart made Ontario's sunshine list in 2019 making over $600,000.

Here is the full statement:

Niagara Health is committed to providing our patients, their families and the community with the best healthcare experience, and continually pushes to raise the bar in teaching and learning, research and innovation.

Our staff and physicians have earned the deepest respect of our community for their hard work and dedication during the pandemic. The Niagara Health Board of Directors are very proud of their extraordinary efforts.

For the last six years, Niagara Health has had a contractual agreement with St. Joseph’s Health System. Among other collaboration initiatives such as joint programs and services, the agreement provided for Niagara Health to purchase CEO services from St. Joseph’s Health System such that the organizations shared a joint CEO.

The Board of Directors of Niagara Health have decided to end the purchase of CEO services within the agreement effective immediately.

The Board of Directors of Niagara Health would like to thank Dr. Tom Stewart for his valuable service to our system and the people of Niagara.

The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Lynn Guerriero, current President of Niagara Health, will become President and Interim CEO.