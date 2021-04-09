BREAKING | Niagara Health postponing some surgeries starting Monday April 12th

Niagara Health is postponing some surgeries starting April 12th.

The organization is 'ramping down' and postponing some surgical cases beginning on Monday, April 12th, amid extreme pressure on critical care capacity across the province.

All patients scheduled for a surgical procedure will be called directly by their care provider starting today, to confirm whether they are proceeding or having their procedure delayed.

Decisions will be made by each patient’s clinical team and will be based on individual circumstances.

Patients are encouraged not to call the hospital or their surgeon.

Hospitals in harder-hit areas of Ontario are transferring patients to hospitals with critical care capacity, which includes Niagara Health.

There are 19 people being treated for COVID in Niagara's hospitals currently.

Ontario Health's president and CEO sent a memo last night instructing hospitals to make the move to preserve critical care and human resources, starting Monday.

There are currently 1,492 people hospitalized in Ontario because of COVID-19, with 552 in intensive care and 344 on a ventilator.

The province is reporting 4,227 new cases of COVID-19 today and 18 more deaths from the virus.

“These are extremely challenging times for everyone, and we are deeply disappointed that the current situation requires hospitals to take these emergency measures to protect capacity for life-saving critical care,” says Niagara Health President and Interim CEO Lynn Guerriero. “We understand the impact the postponement of surgeries will have on our patients, their families and caregivers, and we’re very sorry for this unfortunate situation.”