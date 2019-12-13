BREAKING | Niagara IceDogs cancel two weekend games as players 'cope and access support'

The aftermath of Tucker Tynan's severe leg injury continues.

The OHL, and Niagara IceDogs have announced the two regular season games scheduled for this weekend will be postponed as the team continues to recover from last night's tragic event.

Tynan underwent a successful procedure Thursday night, and is expected to make a complete recovery.

Owner of the IceDogs Denise and Bill Burke tell CKTB some of their players were sick after seeing one of their fellow 'brothers' suffer such a horrific injury.

To allow IceDogs players time to cope and access resources for support, games scheduled for Saturday, December 14 in Peterborough, and Sunday, December 15 in Ottawa have been postponed and will be rescheduled at dates still to be determined.

Meantime, the IceDogs say the man who was escorted from section 103/104 last night for allegedly yelling "get him off the ice" has visited team officials to clarify his remarks.

The man, who has a military background, has experience with traumatic injuries and his intention was for Tucker to be placed in an ambulance and treated in hospital, not just taken off the ice so the game could resume.

The IceDogs says it was a very intense situation and reactions were emotionally driven, and they are hoping fans can see the man's point of view.

Tynan's mom from Chicago is now with him in St. Catharines hospital as he starts his recovery.

Many are saying that Tynan's injury is a great example of the need to donate blood.

IceDogs