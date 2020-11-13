BREAKING | Niagara moves into Orange 'restrict' level as of Monday

Niagara is moving into the orange or 'restrict' zone as the Ontario government changes its colour-coded framework with new thesholds.

Premier Doug Ford making the announcement with Health Minister Christine Elliott and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams today.

Ford announced that after seeing the latest modelling numbers, which showed Ontario could see 6500 cases a day by mid-December, he's taking action.

Niagara is now moving to the 'orange' level of the system.

Some of the big changes include that restaurants and bars have to close at 10 p.m, liquor can't served after 9 p.m., limit of 4 people seated at a table, and a 50 person indoor seated capacity limit.

For events like birthday parties held at private homes, there is a limit of 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors.

Organized public events and gatherings have a limit of 50 people indoors, 100 people outdoors.

Religious services, weddings and funerals will be capped at 30% capacity indoor, and 100 people outdoors.

Most of the GTHA will be designated as a red zone in the province’s tiered framework for COVID-19 restrictions, including Halton, York and Hamilton will be joining Toronto and Peel in the red zone.

People in those areas are being asked to stay at home unless it's essential to leave.

The change comes after the Ford government decided to lower the criteria for moving regions into the category from a weekly incidence rate of 100 new cases per 100,000 people to 40 new cases per 100,000 people.

Niagara is at 44.4 currently, but if you exclude cases from the One Floral outbreak, 33.4

The red category allows for indoor dining at bars and restaurants but with a strict capacity limit of 10 people indoors.

It also limits capacity in gyms to 10 people inside and prohibits movie theatres from operating.

It should be noted that Ford has called the framework a “baseline” and that individual medical officers of health can still impose additional restrictions.

In Niagara, for example, Dr. Mustafa Hirji has ordered changes to dining and drinking in public so that people can only sit with their ownh ouse members, or caregivers.

Click here to find out more about what this means for you. The changes come into effect Monday November 16 at 12:01 a.m.

Red-Control: Hamilton Public Health Services Halton Region Public Health Toronto Public Health York Region Public Health

Orange-Restrict: Brant County Health Unit Durham Region Health Department Eastern Ontario Health Unit Niagara Region Public Health Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health Region of Waterloo Public Health

Yellow-Protect: Huron Perth Public Health Middlesex-London Health Unit Public Health Sudbury & Districts Southwestern Public Health Huron Perth Public Health Windsor-Essex County Health Unit



Here is a rundown of the orange restrictions:

Restrict – orange

General public health measures (gatherings, workplace requirements and face coverings)

Events and social gatherings (for example, barbeques): 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Organized public events and gatherings: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors

Religious services, weddings and funerals: 30% capacity indoors 100 people outdoors

Requirement for workplace screening

Face coverings required in: indoor workplaces indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers, workers much use additional protections such as eye protection

Workplaces must develop and implement a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Physical distancing must be maintained

Non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

50 person indoor seated capacity limit

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per party)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within 2 metres of workers

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Limit operating hours, establishments close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 9.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

Closure of strip clubs

A safety plan must be available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Maximum 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities)

approved plan) in all combined recreational fitness spaces or programs (not pools, rinks at arenas, community centres, and multi-purpose facilities) No spectators permitted (exemption for parent and guardian supervision of children)

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit duration of stay to 90 minutes except if engaging in sport

Limit volume of music to conversation level and prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or weight machines and exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

Require screening of members of the public, including spectators (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Meeting and event spaces

Maximum of 50 people per facility (revoke capacity limit on a per room basis as per OCMOH plan)

plan) Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at 10 p.m.

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 4 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

Consider limiting capacity in retail stores and in shopping malls in winter

For malls: Require screening of patrons at mall entrances (for example, questionnaire) a safety plan must be available upon request



Personal care services

Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, bath houses, other adult venues, hot tubs, floating pools and sensory deprivation pods closed (some exceptions)

Services requiring removal of face coverings prohibited

Change rooms and showers closed

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Cinemas

Limit of 50 people per facility (revoke OCMOH approved plan)Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

approved plan)Face coverings except when eating or drinking only Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

Require screening of patrons (for example, questionnaire)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Performing arts facilities