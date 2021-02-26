BREAKING | Niagara moving into red level on Monday March 1st

Niagara will move into the red level of Ontario reopening framework on Monday.

The region, which is currently in grey-lockdown, will move to the less restrictive level of red-control.

That means as of Monday, you can now have 5 people indoors as long as physical distancing can be maintained, and groups of 25 are allowed outdoors.

The red levels allows for hair salons, gyms, and indoor dining to resume with strict capacity limits.

Only 10 people will be allowed to dine indoors, and only members of the same household can dine together. There is a limit of 4 people allowed to sit together per table.

Gyms can reopen with a 10-person cap allowed indoors, and in classes. 25 people are allowed to take part in exercise classes outdoors.

The red levels allows many sports in Niagara to continue with practices, but doesn't allow for games to be played.

Retail stores will be allowed to have more people inside, with 50% capacity allowed in red, instead of the 25% in grey.

Movie theatres remain closed under the red level.

Click here to see more details on the government's framework.

Earlier this week 11 of Niagara's 12 Mayors sent a letter to the government supporting the move to red. Only Lord Mayor Betty Disero withheld her support.

In other parts of the province, Toronto and Peel remain under a stay-at-home order until March 8th.

Based on the latest data, the following public health regions will move from their current level in the Framework to the following levels effective Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.:

Grey-Lockdown

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit; and

Thunder Bay District Health Unit.

Red-Control

Niagara Region Public Health.

Orange-Restrict

Chatham-Kent Public Health;

Middlesex-London Health Unit; and

Southwestern Public Health.

Yellow-Protect

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit; and

Huron Perth Public Health.

Green-Prevent