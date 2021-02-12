BREAKING | Niagara moving to 'Grey/Lockdown' on Tuesday. What does that mean?

The Ontario government has announced Niagara will be moving into the 'Grey' zone of the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction framework.

That means on Tuesday Feb. 16th, all stores can reopen with capacity limits of 50% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, and 25% for all other retail.

Hair salons, barber shops, gyms, yoga studios all must remain closed.

Restaurants are still only allowed to provide take-out.

Click here to read more on the framework.

Niagara is the only community across Ontario to be placed in the 'Grey' zone. The region will remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks, before provincial health officials look at updated numbers.

Here is where the rest of the province ended up: