BREAKING | Niagara moving to 'Grey/Lockdown' on Tuesday. What does that mean?

grey

The Ontario government has announced Niagara will be moving into the 'Grey' zone of the colour-coded COVID-19 restriction framework.

That means on Tuesday Feb. 16th, all stores can reopen with capacity limits of 50% for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, pharmacies, and 25% for all other retail.

Hair salons, barber shops, gyms, yoga studios all must remain closed.

Restaurants are still only allowed to provide take-out.

Click here to read more on the framework.

Niagara is the only community across Ontario to be placed in the 'Grey' zone. The region will remain in lockdown for at least another two weeks, before provincial health officials look at updated numbers.

Here is where the rest of the province ended up:

Grey-Lockdown: 

·         Niagara Region Public Health 

Red-Control: 

·         Chatham-Kent Public Health;  

·         City of Hamilton Public Health Services; 

·         Durham Region Health Department; 

·         Halton Region Public Health;  

·         Middlesex-London Health Unit; 

·         Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services;  

·         Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit; 

·         Southwestern Public Health; 

·         Thunder Bay District Health Unit; 

·         Wellington-Dufferin Guelph Public Health; and 

·         Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. 

Orange-Restrict: 

·         Brant County Health Unit; 

·         Eastern Ontario Health Unit;  

·         Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit;  

·         Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit; 

·         Huron Perth Public Health;  

·         Lambton Public Health; 

·         Ottawa Public Health;  

·         Porcupine Health Unit; and   

·         Public Health Sudbury and Districts. 

Yellow-Protect: 

·         Algoma Public Health;  

·         Grey Bruce Health Unit;  

·         Northwestern Health Unit; and 

·         Peterborough Public Health.  

Green-Prevent: 

·         Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit; and 

·         Timiskaming Health Unit. 

For North Bay Parry Sound District, Peel Public Health, Toronto Public Health and York Region Public Health, it is proposed that the shutdown measures and the Stay-at-Home order will continue to apply until at least Monday, February 22, 2021. Please visit Ontario.ca/covidresponse for the full list of public health region classifications. 

 

