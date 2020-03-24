iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | Niagara Public Health confirms three new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19

Niagara Region Public Health is confirming three new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say the first case involves a woman in her 20s who had travelled to the US, the second case involves a man in his 40s who had also travelled to the US, and the third case involves a man in his 60s who had travelled to the Philippines.

Niagara now has a total of 7 cases of COVID-19.

Officials say all patients are at home in self-isolation and Public Health is reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with them.

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    5PM MAR 24TH

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Tim Curtis, President, NOTL Hydro

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    4PM MAR 24TH

    Niagara West MP Dean Allison

    Dr. M. Mustafa Hirji, Acting Medical Officer of Health and Commissioner, Public Health

    Laura Babcock, President POWERGROUP Communications, media & PR strategist

  • image.jpg?t=1556721929&size=Large

    3PM MAR 24TH

    Carmi Levy, Tech Analyst

     