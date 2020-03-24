BREAKING | Niagara Public Health confirms three new COVID-19 cases

Niagara Region Public Health is confirming three new cases of COVID-19.

Officials say the first case involves a woman in her 20s who had travelled to the US, the second case involves a man in his 40s who had also travelled to the US, and the third case involves a man in his 60s who had travelled to the Philippines.

Niagara now has a total of 7 cases of COVID-19.

Officials say all patients are at home in self-isolation and Public Health is reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with them.