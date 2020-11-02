iHeartRadio
BREAKING | Niagara Region Public Health confirm 20 new cases, three more COVID-19 related deaths

Niagara Region Public Health have confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19.

They've also confirmed three more COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the number of deaths in the region to 74 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Right now Niagara has 164 active cases of the virus, and 11 active outbreaks.

To see the full data from Niagara Region Public Health, click here.

