BREAKING | Niagara Region Public Health confirm 471 new cases of COVID-19

A shocking update from Niagara Public Health as 471 new cases of COVID are reported today.

That's by far the highest single day case number reported, with cases usually in the 100 range.

10 new deaths have also been reported since Friday, bring our local death toll to 196.

There are now 1,438 active cases across the region with 50 outbreaks on the go.

