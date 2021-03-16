BREAKING | Niagara reports double amount of average cases Tuesday with 51 new infections

A jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in Niagara today.

51 new infections have been reported, which just about doubles our daily average of 26.

We have reached out to Public Health to see if there is a specific reason for the spike.

The number of active infections keeps rising to 278.

No new deaths were announced.

There are 118 cases of the variant strain.

Over 40,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

