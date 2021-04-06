BREAKING | Niagara residents 50+ with postal code L2G will be getting COVID vaccine

The Ontario government is moving into Phase Two of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, with a focus on reaching individuals in "hot spot" communities, including an area in Niagara Falls.

An area in Niagara Falls under the postal code L2G has been included in the newly added vaccination eligibility for people 50+.

(Photo: thepostalcodelookup.com)

Details will be coming on how people living in that area can book their shot.

Ontario is giving 13 public health units, including Niagara, millions more doses to target those hot spot areas.

Phase Two will also prioritize people with the highest-risk health conditions this month.

In addition, starting as early as April 6, 2021, individuals with the following highest-risk health conditions will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in Ontario:

•Organ transplant recipients;

•Hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients;

•People with neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised (e.g., motor neuron disease, myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis);

•Haematological malignancy diagnosed less than one year ago;

•Sickle cell disease;

•Kidney disease eGFR< 30; and

•Essential caregivers for individuals in the groups listed above.

Patients with the specific health conditions listed above, as well as their essential caregiver will be identified for vaccination due to an increased risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, regardless of age.

The province is expecting to reach the majority of this group through hospital clinics by the end of April 2021.

Other groups that will become eligible to receive vaccines as part of Phase Two of the Ontario immunization program include:

•Individuals with specific health conditions which make them at high-risk or at-risk, as well as some primary caregivers;

•People who live and work in congregate settings and some primary caregivers; and,

•Certain workers who cannot work from home (e.g., elementary / secondary school staff, food manufacturing workers, high-risk and critical retail workers, and more).