BREAKING | Niagara restaurants will be allowed to have 50% cap. up to 50 people indoors

A big change for restaurants in Niagara, as the govenment makes changes for communities in the red-control zone.

Restaurants - in the red - will be able to open with 50% capacity, up to a maximum of 50 people indoors.

That's very different than the current 10 people inside rule that is currently in place. Niagara is currently in the red zone.

Restaurants operating in orange zones will be able to have 100 people indoors, from a previous limit of 50.

The new rules come into effect tomorrow.

Under the new changes announced today, restaurants in the grey-lockdown level, can open to outdoor dining, indoor dining is not allowed.

Toronto and Peel Region are in the grey zone.

Whether indoors or outdoors, only people who live together can dine together at restaurants, with exceptions for people who live alone and caregivers.

"While some regions are proceeding to levels with less restrictive measures and adjustments are being made to dining capacity, everyone must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures," said Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "We have entered the third wave of the pandemic and the rates of variants of concern continue to rise so it is important that people remain cautious and vigilant in order to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and protect themselves and their communities."  

