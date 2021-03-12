BREAKING | Niagara's first mass vaccination clinic opens on Thursday March 18th

Niagara's mass immunization clincis will start to open to the public next week.

The provincial COVID-19 vaccine registration portal is set to open Monday, March 15 and those 80 years of age or older will be eligible to book an appointment.

Within the first 22 days of launching mass vaccination clinics, Niagara Region Public Health will hold clinics in all parts of the region.

Niagara Region Public Health will have at least one clinic running every day of the week, rotating through different communities.

Clinics will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday March 18th and Friday March 19th, and then from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for clinics March 20 and beyond.

First dates for Public Health clinics in each community include:

March 18 – Niagara Falls, MacBain Community Centre

March 24 – Welland, Niagara Centre YMCA

March 27 – Grimsby, Niagara West YMCA

March 29 – Fort Erie, Leisureplex

March 31 – Niagara-on-the-Lake, Community Centre

March 31 – Wainfleet, Firefighters’ Community Hall

April 1 – West Lincoln, Community Centre

April 2 – St. Catharines/Thorold, Brock University

April 2 – Lincoln, Lincoln Community Centre

April 7 – Port Colborne, Vale Health and Wellness Centre

April 8 – Pelham, Meridian Community Centre

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will rotate to different communities at a frequency that mirrors the size of the 80 year-old and older population in those communities. To get a sense of the initial upcoming clinic dates, please visit our website.

When the provincial portal is open, eligible residents should have their health card ready as it will be required for booking an appointment.

If support is needed to make an appointment, the portal does allow for a family member or friend to help.

As soon as more information is available, including the website link and phone number, CKTB will share it.

Once an appointment is booked, on the day of their appointment residents will need:

-The booking confirmation number or QR code from the provincial booking portal

-Their health card

-To wear a loose fitting top or t-shirt

-A mask

Arrive no more than five minutes prior to their appointment time. If residents arrive early, Public Health asks that they wait in their car until five minutes prior to their appointment time.