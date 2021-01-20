iHeartRadio
-3°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | Niagara students will not return to classrooms next week

iStock-1160926573

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced which area schools will be allowed to return to in-person learning next week.

Niagara is not on the list, meaning students will continue with at-home learning. 

Schools in seven public health units are allowed to go back to school:
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington Health Unit
- Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health Unit
- Renfrew County District Health Unit

Considerate
Considerate_300x100

Latest Audio