BREAKING | Niagara students will not return to classrooms next week

Ontario's Education Minister Stephen Lecce has announced which area schools will be allowed to return to in-person learning next week.

Niagara is not on the list, meaning students will continue with at-home learning.

Schools in seven public health units are allowed to go back to school:

- Grey Bruce Health Unit

- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

- Kingston, Frontenac, and Lennox & Addington Health Unit

- Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit

- Peterborough Public Health Unit

- Renfrew County District Health Unit