BREAKING | Niagara to hold special meeting to vote on mandatory mask by-law

A meeting will be held Wednesday to discuss if masks should be mandatory in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Chair Jim Bradley has called a special meeting of council this Wednesday at 3 p.m. to contemplate passing a by-law to make masks or face coverings mandatory for indoor locations where physical distancing is not possible.

St. Catharines is set to discuss a similar by-law on Monday. Niagara has 12 municipalities.

Mayor Walter Sendzik saying he supports the move.

"When you look at St. Catharines and Niagara Falls and see the amount of people coming in from the GTA, if we aren't protecting local residents, we have failed. We are trying to protect our whole community and economy."

Health Canada recommends wearing a homemade non-medical mask/facial covering in the community when it is not possible to consistently maintain a 2-metre physical distance from others, particularly in crowded public settings.

In Niagara there have been a total of 762 cases of COVID-19, including over 670 resolved cases, 29 active cases, and 61 deaths.

38% of people who came down with the virus in Niagara do not know how they came into contact with it.

Over 50% of cases are contained in one of three outbreaks in the region. There is an outbreak at Garden City Manor in St. Catharines. The other two outbreaks are not listed.