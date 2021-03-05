BREAKING | Niagara to start vaccinating residents 80+ in hospitals and those recently released

Niagara Health will begin booking appointments to vaccinate patients who are 80 years of age and older and are currently admitted to a hospital bed or have been admitted and stayed overnight in the last six months.

Those calls will be made in the next few days.

This will include patients at all sites of Niagara Health and at Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Centre.

“We are taking this interim measure, while Niagara Region Public Health completes planning for mass vaccination sites, to get vaccines into the arms of our community’s most vulnerable at the earliest opportunity,” said Linda Boich, Niagara Health Executive Vice President, Quality and Mental Health & Addictions, Executive Lead for Integrated Care and the Niagara Health COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. “The 80+ age group is identified as a priority in the province’s vaccination guidelines, and our hospital team will reach out directly to these people by telephone to schedule their COVID-19 vaccination appointments.”

In addition to vaccinating the 80+ age group noted above, the Niagara Health clinic will continue to vaccinate healthcare workers.

Thus far, a total of 16,660 vaccines have been administered at the clinic to patient-facing healthcare workers such as long-term care and retirement home workers, hospital staff and physicians, primary care providers, dentists and other specialists, as well as medical first responders (paramedics, police and firefighters).

Niagara Health’s clinic is located at the Seymour Han