BREAKING | Niagara will be 'Orange' for Christmas while Windsor and York head into lockdown

Niagara will most likely be 'Orange' for Christmas.

The Ontario government announced which regions will be shifting in the colour coded system this afternoon, but Niagara is staying put at the 'Restrict' level, for now.

There is a chance the government could shift Niagara up to 'Red-Control' next week if cases continue to rise. Once a region is placed at a certain level, it remains there for a minimum of 28 days.

Rules in the 'Orange' zone cap private gatherings to 10 people indoors, and 25 people outdoors, however both Niagara, provincial, and federal officials are asking people to only socialize with household members.

There are limits for organized public events and gatherings in staffed businesses and facilities, where physical distancing can be maintained to 50 people indoors, and 100 people outdoors.

Limits for religious services rites or ceremonies, including wedding services and funeral services, where physical distancing can be maintained are capped at 30% capacity of the room indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Windsor and York head into lockdown Monday

The Ontario government has announced that effective Monday, Windsor-Essex and York Region which will go into 'Grey-Lockdown.'

Moving into the 'Red-Control' are Middlesex-London, Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit is now moving into 'Orange-Restrict' and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Units are heading into 'Yellow.'

All other public health regions will remain at their current level.