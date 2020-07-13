BREAKING | Niagara will not be entering stage three of reopening this week

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced much of the province will be able to enter stage three of reopening on Friday.

24 regions in Ontario will be reopening on Friday, Niagara is not one of them.

Ford says Niagara, along with Hamilton, Toronto, York, Peel, Durham, Windsor-Essex, Haldimand-Norfolk, Halton, and Lambton will not be entering Stage Three just yer.

These regions entered stage two later than the rest of the province, and the Premier says they need more time.

The Premier says they will provide updates on regional reopenings every Monday.

Stage Three of reopening expands the gathering limits to 100 people outdoors, and 50 people indoors. People are still expected to physical distance.

In Stage Three, Ford says nearly all businesses and public spaces can reopen.

The following places will still not be allowed to reopen, even in Stage three:

Amusement parks and water parks;

Buffet-style food services;

Dancing at restaurants and bars, other than by performers hired by the establishment following specific requirements;

Overnight stays at camps for children;

Private karaoke rooms;

Prolonged or deliberate contact while playing sports;

Saunas, steam rooms, bath houses and oxygen bars;

Table games at casinos and gaming establishments.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce added as of July 27th, all child care centres will be allowed to operated with up to 15 kids.