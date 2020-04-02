BREAKING | Niagara will receive $2.4M to help vulnerable residents

The Ontario government is giving Niagara $2.4M to help residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Niagara West PC MPP Sam Oosterhoff announcing today that $2,408,100 will be invested in Niagara to protect the health and safety of the province’s most vulnerable people.

The funding can be used by municipalities and social service providers such as homeless shelters, food banks, emergency services, charities and non-profits to support delivery of critical services, hire additional staff, acquire more personal protective equipment, and find ways to promote social distancing and self-isolation.

Niagara will determine how the funding is distributed.

"Our government continues to advocate for the dignity of the most vulnerable in our community while working hard to address the challenges of COVID-19," said Sam Oosterhoff, MPP for Niagara West.

"The funding is a response to the unique challenges of housing and homelessness in Niagara in the context of the current outbreak."

The funding is part of Ontario’s $200 million services relief funding to help protect the province's most vulnerable people.