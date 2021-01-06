iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

BREAKING | Niagara will receive COVID-19 vaccine early next week

vacc

We finally have an update to share about when Niagara will receive its first COVID-19 vaccines.

Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says Niagara will be receiving shipments of vaccines early next week, with special emphasis on health care workers and long term care.

Image

(Sam Oosterhoff Twitter)

Latest Audio