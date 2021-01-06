BREAKING | Niagara will receive COVID-19 vaccine early next week
We finally have an update to share about when Niagara will receive its first COVID-19 vaccines.
Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff says Niagara will be receiving shipments of vaccines early next week, with special emphasis on health care workers and long term care.
(Sam Oosterhoff Twitter)
