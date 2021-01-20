BREAKING | NRP Dive Team on scene across the road from double murder in Fort Erie
A new development in the case of two murdered women in Fort Erie.
Divers with the Niagara Regional Police Service are now on the scene of the river directly across from the home where officers found the victims.
The Niagara River Parkway is now closed once again to allow the divers to investigate.
The road is closed between Black Creek and Switch.
Police were called to the house on the waterfront after a 911 call was made shortly after 4:15 a.m. yesterday regarding a disturbance with a possible gun involved.
Officers arrived at the home to find two dead women.
Police are not releasing the cause of death.
Niagara Regional Police Constable Phil Gavin says a member of the public made the call, and that person and the information they had will be part of the investigation.
Police are looking for any dashcam or area surveillance video between the hours of 3:30 a.m and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
