BREAKING | Officials confirm second presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto

Medical officials say Canada has a second presumptive case of the coronavirus in Toronto.

The second patient is the wife of the man who is being tested for the virus.

Officials announcing on the weekend, the man and his wife returned from Wuhan, China this past week.

Public health officials say the risk to the public is still low and the woman has been in self-isolation.

An update on the situation is expected at 11:30 a.m. this morning from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, .