BREAKING | Officials confirm second presumptive case of coronavirus in Toronto
Medical officials say Canada has a second presumptive case of the coronavirus in Toronto.
The second patient is the wife of the man who is being tested for the virus.
Officials announcing on the weekend, the man and his wife returned from Wuhan, China this past week.
Public health officials say the risk to the public is still low and the woman has been in self-isolation.
An update on the situation is expected at 11:30 a.m. this morning from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams, .
-
Women in STEM Field/STEM Event Coming Up
Matt Holmes Speaks with Director of Operations Innovate Niagara N'ora Kalb regarding Women in STEM Event/women in STEM fields general chat
-
Coronavirus World Wide Panic/Containment
Matt Holmes Speaks with Professor University of Toronto's Dalla Lana School of Public Health/Director of the Infectious Diseases Epidemiology Research Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital Dr. Allison McGeer regarding coronavirus and world wide panic
-
GM Property in St. Catharines Motion at Council
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. Catharines City Councillor Karrie Porter regarding the GM property on Ontario Street in St. Catharines