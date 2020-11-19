BREAKING | OHA says province has hit critical mark in hospitals
The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.
Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.
The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.
Premier Doug Ford said yesterday that further restrictions are coming in virus hot spots because hospitals are reaching capacity.
Ford says he expects to announce the new restrictions for Toronto, Peel, and York Region tomorrow.
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! New Episodes! Pop Life will be on Saturday at 8:30 pm on CTV NewsChannel, midnight on CTV. This week watching: Mank (in theatres now, on Netflix in December), LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (Disney+), Sound of Metal (in select theatres Friday, November 20th and available digitally and on demand Friday, December 4th), Leap Of Faith: William Friedkin On The Exorcist (Shudder), Rustic Oracle (VOD on Apple Tv, Bell on Demand, Videotron on Demand And Vimeo on Demand), The Donut King (available to stream via top artisan donut (or, doughnut) shops across Canada
GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with Deputy Unit Leader of GAMRU South Shore Search and Rescue – Doug Mepham
West Niagara Minor Hockey – Grimsby Virtual Road tripWe take show on the road – virtually, focusing on all things Grimsby. Tim talks with West Niagara Minor Hockey VP – Steve Arsenault