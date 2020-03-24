BREAKING: Olympics moving to 2021
The summer games are on the move.
IOC President Thomas Bach has agreed "100%" to a proposal to postpone the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he talked with Bach today and requested the delay adding the games should be held in an environment in which athletes can perform in their best conditions.
Canada has already announced it will not be sending athletes if the Games go ahead.
