BREAKING | Only 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Niagara

Some very encouraging news today, as Niagara reports only 3 new COVID cases.

We haven't seen numbers that low since Oct 13th, 2020, when only one new case was reported.

One additional death was also reported today.

There are 287 active cases across the region.

16 people are being treated in hospital for the virus.

Niagara Public Health tweeted out today's data saying , keep it up Niagara.