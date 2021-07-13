BREAKING | Only one new case of COVID reported in Niagara
Only one new COVID-19 case was reported in Niagara today.
There are 79 active cases across the region.
546,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered, with 46.6% of residents now fully vaccinated.
The number of people being treated in hospital remains steady at 6, with 2 being cared for in the ICU with the virus.
