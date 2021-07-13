iHeartRadio
BREAKING | Only one new case of COVID reported in Niagara

Only one new COVID-19 case was reported in Niagara today.

There are 79 active cases across the region.

546,000 doses of a COVID vaccine have been administered, with 46.6% of residents now fully vaccinated.

The number of people being treated in hospital remains steady at 6, with 2 being cared for in the ICU with the virus.

 

 

