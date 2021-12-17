BREAKING | Ontario caps indoor gatherings to 10, and most indoor settings to 50% capacity

You may have to cut a few guests off your Christmas party list.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced sweeping new measures to get a handle on the latest wave of COVID-19 being driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The province has slashed social gatherings to 10 people maximum starting Sunday, as opposed to 25.

25 people are allowed to gather outdoors in the new rules announced today.

Also starting Sunday, Ontario will cut capacity for all indoor settings down to 50%, including in restaurants, grocery stores and pharmacies.

The new rules don't apply to facilities hosting weddings, funerals or religious services.

Food and drink at all concerts, sports venues, and movie theatres will not be allowed. No dancing and singing will be allowed.

Restaurants and bars will have to close at 11 p.m. and alcohol will not be allowed to be served after 10 p.m.

Earlier this week the government announced that all large indoor venues such as sporting facilities, casinos, and concert venues, that usually host 1000 people or more, would need to cut capacity by 50%.

The expert panel said the province should put ``circuit breaker'' measures in place to reduce contacts by 50% and warned that without action, daily cases could rise above 10,000 by Christmas.

Omicron is thought to be four to eight times more transmissible than the Delta variant that fuelled the fourth wave of the pandemic.