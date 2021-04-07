BREAKING | Ontario confirms 'stay-at-home' order in place from April 8th - May 6th

After 24hrs of speculation, it has been confirmed that Ontario is going into a 'stay-at-home' order.

The order, which will try to control a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, will last four weeks.

It begins at 12:01 a.m. Thursday and could end May 6th, if it's not extended.

Premier Doug Ford made the announcement today saying he is very concerned, and Ontario needs to move quickly to stop the spread.

Only stores selling essential goods will remain open during the four-week period.

Big box stores will be allowed to open for sale of essential goods only.

Retail

Measures include, but are not limited to:

• Limiting the majority of non-essential retailers to only operate for curbside pick-up and

delivery between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., with delivery of goods to patrons permitted

between 6:00 am and 9:00 pm, and other restrictions;

• Restricting access to shopping malls to limited specified purposes, including access for

curbside pick-up and delivery, via appointment, with one single designated location inside

the shopping mall, and any number of designated locations outside the shopping mall, along with other restrictions;

• Restricting discount and big box stores in-person retail sales to groceries, household cleaning supplies, pharmacy items (pharmaceutical, health care and personal care items, and pet care supplies) only;

• Permitting the following stores to operate for in-person retail by appointment only and subject to a 25 per cent capacity limit and restricting allowable hours of operation to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.: Safety supply stores;

o Businesses that primarily sell, rent or repair assistive devices, aids or supplies, mobility devices, aids or supplies or medical devices, aids or supplies;

o Rental and leasing services including automobile, commercial and light industrial machinery and equipment rental;

o Optical stores that sell prescription eyewear to the public;

o Businesses that sell motor vehicles, boats and other watercraft;

o Vehicle and equipment repair and essential maintenance and vehicle and equipment rental services; and

o Retail stores operated by a telecommunications provider or service, which may only permit members of the public to enter the premises to purchase a cellphone or for repairs or technical support.

• Permitting outdoor garden centres and plant nurseries, and indoor greenhouses that engage in sales to the public, to operate with a 25 per cent capacity limit and a restriction on hours of operation.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the stay-at-home order will not require any public schools close their doors.

Schools in Toronto, Peel and Guelph have decided to switch to online learning as cases surge.

Ford also announced a new strategy to vaccinate more people.