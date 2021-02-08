BREAKING | Ontario going back to colour-coded system, but stay-at-home order continues in Niagara

Ontario will be transitioning back to the colour-coded restriction system to reopen businesses.

Premier Doug Ford announcing the state of emergency, declared last month, will expire tomorrow.

The stay-at-home order will remain in effect as regions gradually transition back to the government's colour-coded restrictions system over the next three weeks.

Hastings Prince Edward, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, and Renfrew County -- will begin reopening first by moving into the green zone on Wednesday.

The Stay-at-Home order will continue to apply to 28 public health regions, including Niagara, until Tuesday, February 16, 2021. Those regions will then transition to the colour-coded system based on local case counts.

NEW RULES FOR STORES : Once a region returns to the framework, if they're in the grey or lockdown stage, in-person shopping will be allowed to reopen with 25 per cent capacity in most retail settings.

Toronto, Peel and York regions will stay under the Stay-at-Home order until Monday, February 22, 2021.

Final decisions will be subject to review of the trends in public health indicators at that time.

Ontario has been in lockdown since Boxing Day, and on Jan. 12, the province declared a state of emergency over rising cases of COVID-19.

"Our number one priority will always be protecting the health and safety of all individuals, families and workers across the province," said Premier Ford. "But we must also consider the severe impact COVID-19 is having on our businesses. That's why we have been listening to business owners, and we are strengthening and adjusting the Framework to allow more businesses to safely reopen and get people back to work."



