BREAKING | Ontario going into a month-long 'shutdown' Saturday

Premier Doug Ford has announced a province-wide shutdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and intensive care admissions.

The shutdown, will begin on Saturday April 3rd, and last for at least four weeks.

It will force all restaurants across the province to close for in-person dining (both indoors and outdoors)

Gyms and personal care services must also cease operations.

Essential stores will remain open at 50 per cent capacity and non-essential retail can operate at 25 per cent capacity.

Ford says schools will remain open during the shutdown.

During the emergency shutdown, schools will remain open for in-person learning with strict safety measures in place. The spring break will continue as planned for the week of April 12. In order to support working families, child care will remain open during the shutdown. Child care settings will continue to adhere to stringent health and safety measures so that they remain safe places for children and staff.

The new measures will prohibit indoor gatherings with people outside your household and outdoor gatherings will be limited to five people.

Weddings, funerals and other religious services will be capped at 15 per cent of regular indoor capacity.

The move comes after intensive care admissions at Ontario hospitals reached a new high this week, with at least 421 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU.

Ontario has also reported more than 2,000 new infections for the past seven consecutive days.