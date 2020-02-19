BREAKING | Ontario government admits new licence plates have a visibility issue
Premier Doug Ford's government says it's working with the manufacturer of its new licence plates to address an issue that makes them difficult to read in the dark.
Consumer Services Minister Lisa Thompson says the government has asked 3M Canada to investigate numerous reports that the plates are nearly unreadable at night.
The problem was first raised over the weekend when an off-duty police officer from Kingston, Ont., posted a picture of an unreadable plate in a well-lit parking lot at night.
The acknowledgment comes a day after Thompson defended the plates, saying they were tested rigorously before their release earlier this month.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving Canada said earlier today that it has asked the government to look into the reported issues with the new licence plates.
3M Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
