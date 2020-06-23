BREAKING | Ontario has recorded the first death of a child with COVID-19

Ontario has recorded the first death of a child with COVID-19, though officials say it does not appear to be the cause.

Toronto Public Health says a child under the age of 10 died with the disease, but not as a result of it.

Health Minister Christine Elliott couldn't comment on the specific case, but said in some situations pre-existing conditions may be the cause of death rather than COVID-19.

Ontario's chief coroner says that if a reportable disease is found as part of a coroner's investigation into a death, then public health officials are alerted so that others who have come in contact with the person can be notified.

Provincewide, Ontario reported 216 new cases of COVID-19 today, and 10 more deaths.

It's the highest number of daily new cases in 10 days, but Elliott says it's too early to draw any conclusions.

