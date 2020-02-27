BREAKING | Ontario health officials announce another new case of COVID-19 in Toronto
Ontario health officials are confirming another new case of COVID-19 this morning.
The latest person to test positive for the virus is the husband of a woman who went to a Toronto hospital on Monday with symptoms of the virus.
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor David Williams says the couple, both in their 60s, are at home in self-isolation.
Officials say the woman recently travelled to Iran.
This is Ontario's sixth case of the virus. There are now thirteen cases nationwide.
